Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9058618
  2. 9058618
  3. 9058618
  4. 9058618
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9058618
  • Stock #: 22277926A
  • VIN: WDDWK8EB7KF776810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille in Chrome, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Sport Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charging in Front. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 47,279 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner
19,500 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 26,000 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory