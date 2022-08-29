$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9058618
- Stock #: 22277926A
- VIN: WDDWK8EB7KF776810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille in Chrome, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Sport Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charging in Front. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
