2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,730 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,730KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9459361
  • Stock #: M19714485
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2KN714485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,730 KM

Vehicle Description

18" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 8" Central Media Display, Active Parking Assist, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, Avantgarde Edition Package, Blind Spot Assist, Enhanced Engine Sound, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Google Android Auto, KEYLESS GO Package (P17), KEYLESS GO®, LED High Performance Headlamps, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System (951), Sport Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 Mountain Gray Metallic 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months. 2018 2021 AMG Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

