2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

14,440 KM

$119,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

AMG E 63 S

AMG E 63 S

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8317773
  • Stock #: M19511659
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB5KA511659

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black AMG Exclusive Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,440 KM

2019 Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Driver Assistance Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Soft Close Doors, Sun Protection Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black. 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

