$119,995+ tax & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 63 S
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$119,995
- Listing ID: 8317773
- Stock #: M19511659
- VIN: WDDZF8KB5KA511659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black AMG Exclusive Nappa Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,440 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Driver Assistance Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Soft Close Doors, Sun Protection Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Matte Black. 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
