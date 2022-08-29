$69,995+ tax & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$69,995
- Listing ID: 9027676
- Stock #: M19076536
- VIN: WDD1J6BB0KF076536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/ Grey Contrast Stitch
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 41,894 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, 20" Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Air Balance Package, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Lighting Package, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Premium Package, Rear Window Sunshade, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin-5-Spk. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 53 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
