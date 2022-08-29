Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

41,894 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53

41,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9027676
  • Stock #: M19076536
  • VIN: WDD1J6BB0KF076536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/ Grey Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 41,894 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 20" Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Air Balance Package, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Lighting Package, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Premium Package, Rear Window Sunshade, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin-5-Spk. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 53 AMG® Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

