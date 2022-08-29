Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

47,279 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

E 450

E 450

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9058624
  • Stock #: M19564898
  • VIN: WDDZF6JB5KA564898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M19564898
  • Mileage 47,279 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Lighting Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Selenite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-7411

