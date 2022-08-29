$56,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 450
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9058624
- Stock #: M19564898
- VIN: WDDZF6JB5KA564898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M19564898
- Mileage 47,279 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Lighting Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Selenite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.