2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10086201
- Stock #: 23385878A
- VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV164875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
115V Power Socket, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Sport Package, Touchpad, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Finance Rates from as low as 2.99% APR 24 months to 8.24% APR 60 months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 166-point inspection Reviews: * Commonly, the GLC is praised by owners and reviewers for its road manners, ride comfort, quiet and smooth drive, punchy turbocharged power, and an overall feel and finish fitting of a high-end product. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
