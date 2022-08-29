$45,995+ tax & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027679
- Stock #: 22279014A
- VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV161916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,500 KM
Vehicle Description
115V Power Socket, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Touchpad. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 designo Hyacinth Red Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement Reviews: * Commonly, the GLC is praised by owners and reviewers for its road manners, ride comfort, quiet and smooth drive, punchy turbocharged power, and an overall feel and finish fitting of a high-end product. Source: autoTRADER.ca We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
