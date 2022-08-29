Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

34,500 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
GLC 300

GLC 300

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

34,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027679
  • Stock #: 22279014A
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV161916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Description

115V Power Socket, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Touchpad. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 designo Hyacinth Red Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement Reviews: * Commonly, the GLC is praised by owners and reviewers for its road manners, ride comfort, quiet and smooth drive, punchy turbocharged power, and an overall feel and finish fitting of a high-end product. Source: autoTRADER.ca We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

