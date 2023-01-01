Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

75,509 KM

$46,359

+ tax & licensing
$46,359

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC Coupe

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$46,359

+ taxes & licensing

75,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10395729
  • Stock #: 26UIAB42270
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB1KF542270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB42270
  • Mileage 75,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Night Package
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

