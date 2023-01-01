2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$46,359 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 5 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10395729

10395729 Stock #: 26UIAB42270

26UIAB42270 VIN: WDC0J4KB1KF542270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Artico

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UIAB42270

Mileage 75,509 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE LED Lighting System Premium Plus Package Night Package Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore) 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.