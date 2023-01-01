$46,359+ tax & licensing
$46,359
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC Coupe
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
75,509KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10395729
- Stock #: 26UIAB42270
- VIN: WDC0J4KB1KF542270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Night Package
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
2 KEYS + MANUAL
