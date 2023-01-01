Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

68,940 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

68,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9558163
  • Stock #: M19186000
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB9KB186000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M19186000
  • Mileage 68,940 KM

Vehicle Description

115V Power Socket, 20" AMG® 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Damping System, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, Apple CarPlay, BAS PLUS, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Trailer Hitch. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 Iridium Silver Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

