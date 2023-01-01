2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9558163

9558163 Stock #: M19186000

M19186000 VIN: 4JGDA5GB9KB186000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # M19186000

Mileage 68,940 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.