$46,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 400
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
- Listing ID: 9558163
- Stock #: M19186000
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB9KB186000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,940 KM
Vehicle Description
115V Power Socket, 20" AMG® 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Damping System, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, Apple CarPlay, BAS PLUS, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Trailer Hitch. Recent Arrival! 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 Iridium Silver Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
