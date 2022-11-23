Menu
2019 MINI Cooper

0 KM

Details

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9397162
  • Stock #: 222163
  • VIN: WMWXP5C54K2H96855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

