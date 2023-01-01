Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

52,240 KM

Details Description

$37,780

$37,780

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S All 4 w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S All 4 w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$37,780

+ taxes & licensing

52,240KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9537283
  Stock #: V-69944
  VIN: WMZYT5C51K3G94362

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,240 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Auto Climate Control / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cruise Control / FULLY LOADED / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Runflat Tires;Xenon Headlights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Dynamic Stability Control;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

