2019 Nissan Kicks

$29,380 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9535147

9535147 Stock #: V-72316

V-72316 VIN: 3N1CP5CU9KL524051

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 58,579 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.