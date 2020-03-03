2019 Nissan NV200

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Nissan NV200 SV Compact Cargo Van. Well equipped with Package RT00 with Rear Door Package & Technology, Cloth seats, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aux input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, LED Interior lighting, Rear door glass windows, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, 15 Wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission producing 131hp / 139lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
