2019 Nissan NV200

SV Compact Cargo Van

2019 Nissan NV200

SV Compact Cargo Van

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707897
  • Stock #: 5638
  • VIN: 3n6cm0kn6kk692882
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Nissan NV200 SV Compact Cargo Van. Well equipped with Package RT00 with Rear Door Package & Technology, Cloth seats, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aux input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, LED Interior lighting, Rear door glass windows, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, 15 Wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission producing 131hp / 139lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

Send A Message