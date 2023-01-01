2019 Nissan Qashqai ...

$27,320 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456292

9456292 Stock #: 26UIAC48290

26UIAC48290 VIN: JN1BJ1CR7KW348290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UIAC48290

Mileage 69,652 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Magnetic Black Metallic Paint 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.