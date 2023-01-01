Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

69,652 KM

$27,320

+ tax & licensing
$27,320

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD CVT

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$27,320

+ taxes & licensing

69,652KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9456292
  Stock #: 26UIAC48290
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR7KW348290

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAC48290
  • Mileage 69,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Magnetic Black Metallic Paint
2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

