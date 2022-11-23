$26,900+ tax & licensing
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
84,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9432657
- Stock #: ML6068
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC816933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,269 KM
Vehicle Description
$26900 + $195 Doc. fee***Blow Out Deal***
***Fully Loaded***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Sunroof / Moonroof
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
