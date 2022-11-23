Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

84,269 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9432657
  Stock #: ML6068
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC816933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,269 KM

Vehicle Description

$26900 + $195 Doc. fee***Blow Out Deal***

***Fully Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Sunroof / Moonroof
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

