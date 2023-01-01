2019 Subaru ASCENT

$33,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 5 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10634547

10634547 Stock #: 26UCBA01636

26UCBA01636 VIN: 4S4WMAPD7K3401636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cinnamon Brown Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UCBA01636

Mileage 92,512 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS - NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.