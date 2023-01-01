Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

92,512 KM

Details Features

$33,488

$33,488
+ tax & licensing




OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030



2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited



Limited

Location



1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9







92,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634547
  • Stock #: 26UCBA01636
  • VIN: 4S4WMAPD7K3401636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA01636
  • Mileage 92,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS - NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary









