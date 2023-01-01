$33,488+ tax & licensing
$33,488
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Limited
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
$33,488
+ taxes & licensing
92,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10634547
- Stock #: 26UCBA01636
- VIN: 4S4WMAPD7K3401636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnamon Brown Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS - NO MANUAL
