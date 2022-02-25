Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru BRZ

21,825 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru BRZ

2019 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech RS 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech RS 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,825KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8348538
  • Stock #: P0353
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC17K9601774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P0353
  • Mileage 21,825 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 38,050 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 40,271 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 27,395 KM
$33,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory