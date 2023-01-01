2019 Subaru Forester...

$35,131 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 5 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10069002

10069002 Stock #: 26UTNA37329

26UTNA37329 VIN: JF2SKEUC9KH537329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sepia Bronze Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA37329

Mileage 43,545 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.