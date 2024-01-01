$28,494+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
Touring w/ Eyesight CVT
2019 Subaru Forester
Touring w/ Eyesight CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$28,494
+ taxes & licensing
64,474KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEGC4KH531336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA31336
- Mileage 64,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS+MANUAL
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 Sport 129,077 KM $21,830 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT 55,111 KM $30,380 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL at 159,219 KM $8,957 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
$28,494
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru Forester