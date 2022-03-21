$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru Forester
Premier w/ Eyesight CVT
29,051KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8700479
- Stock #: P0421
- VIN: JF2SKEWC8KH523726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,051 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
