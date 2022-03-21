Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

29,051 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Premier w/ Eyesight CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

29,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700479
  • Stock #: P0421
  • VIN: JF2SKEWC8KH523726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,051 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

