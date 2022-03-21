$44,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Subaru Forester
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
19,117KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8738990
- Stock #: 221519
- VIN: JF2SKEUC6KH538745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Electric parking brake
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BCS Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9