2019 Subaru Forester

19,117 KM

Details Features

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

19,117KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8738990
  Stock #: 221519
  VIN: JF2SKEUC6KH538745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Electric parking brake
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

