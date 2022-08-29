$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru Impreza
2019 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,036KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9074179
- Stock #: 26UTNA36679
- VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3736679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA36679
- Mileage 22,036 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9