Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

22,036 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

5Dr Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,036KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074179
  • Stock #: 26UTNA36679
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3736679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA36679
  • Mileage 22,036 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 22,036 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 104,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 3500 RAM Cr...
 110,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory