2019 Subaru Outback

137,318 KM

$26,715

+ tax & licensing
$26,715

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/ Eyesight at

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/ Eyesight at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$26,715

+ taxes & licensing

137,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404831
  • Stock #: 26UTNA90021
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC0K3290021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA90021
  • Mileage 137,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

