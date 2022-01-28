$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru Outback
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited w/ Eyesight at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
36,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252499
- Stock #: OU6950A
- VIN: 4S4BSDNC8K3384684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,917 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9