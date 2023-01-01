2019 Subaru Outback

$35,457 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 1 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9925934

9925934 Stock #: 26UTNA16366

26UTNA16366 VIN: 4S4BSDNC6K3316366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA16366

Mileage 54,154 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.