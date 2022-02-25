Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

34,700 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport Pkg 6sp

4Dr Sport Pkg 6sp

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

34,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8358147
  • Stock #: P0355
  • VIN: JF1VA1D6XK9810635

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 34,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

