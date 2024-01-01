Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

35,541 KM

$31,986

Limited w/ Eyesight CVT

Limited w/ Eyesight CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

35,541KM
Used
VIN JF2GTANC5KH361177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTRA61177
  • Mileage 35,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

