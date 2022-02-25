$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,468KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8358150
- Stock #: P0356
- VIN: JF2GTACC7KH386150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0356
- Mileage 12,468 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9