2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

61,068 KM

Details Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Sport w/ Eyesight CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

61,068KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8419023
  • Stock #: CR2376A
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC5K8255499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK-BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,068 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

