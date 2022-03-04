Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

96,078 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,078KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497488
  • Stock #: OU1818A
  • VIN: JF2GTANC2K8349259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,078 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 74,059 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper Clu...
 164,105 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus ES 350 8A
 67,970 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory