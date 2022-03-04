2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497488

8497488 Stock #: OU1818A

OU1818A VIN: JF2GTANC2K8349259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 96,078 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.