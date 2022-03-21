$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,011KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8801360
- Stock #: P0444
- VIN: JF2GTAACXK8342694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0444
- Mileage 30,011 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9