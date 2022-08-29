Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

36,739 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport w/ Eyesight CVT

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport w/ Eyesight CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049540
  • Stock #: 26UTNA73722
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC2KH373722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK-GREY/BLACK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA73722
  • Mileage 36,739 KM

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

