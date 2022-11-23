$31,983+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport w/ Eyesight CVT
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
71,869KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9347383
- Stock #: 26UBNA70731
- VIN: JF2GTAGCXKH370731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
