2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$29,229 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488223

9488223 Stock #: 26UBNA58269

26UBNA58269 VIN: JF2GTACC2K8358269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA58269

Mileage 41,374 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 3 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.