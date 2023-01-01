$29,229+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
41,374KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488223
- Stock #: 26UBNA58269
- VIN: JF2GTACC2K8358269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,374 KM
Vehicle Features
3 KEY + MANUAL
