Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

3,937 KM

Details Features

$33,382

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,382

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$33,382

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995123
  • Stock #: 26UTNA69166
  • VIN: JF2GTAFC9KH369166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA69166
  • Mileage 3,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 3,937 KM
$33,382 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 63,254 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 41,935 KM
$47,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory