2019 Tesla Model 3
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
36,287KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8739005
- Stock #: 221516
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF528942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interval wipers
Electric parking brake
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9