2019 Tesla Model 3

36,287 KM

Details Features

$64,980

+ tax & licensing
$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

36,287KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8739005
  • Stock #: 221516
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF528942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Defroster
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interval wipers
Electric parking brake
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

