2019 Tesla Model 3

$64,980 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8739005

8739005 Stock #: 221516

221516 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF528942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 36,287 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Rear Defroster Comfort Dual Climate Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior Interval wipers Safety Electric parking brake Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Touch Screen Panorama glass roof Keyless Ignition USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.