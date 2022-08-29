$53,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$53,995
- Listing ID: 9096322
- Stock #: B22001893A
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXKF438373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Red Multi-Coat 1-Speed Automatic Electric RWD We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
