$89,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2019 Tesla Model X
Long Range AWD 6 Passenger
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$89,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9461950
- Stock #: 6546
- VIN: 5YJXCBE2XKF202537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 6 Passenger. Well equipped with 6 Seat Interior, White Black Premium Interior and 22 Onyx Black Turbine Wheels. Including Heated 14-way power synthetic leather front memory seats, Heated power second row seats, Heated third row seats, Three zone climate control, Panoramic front windshield, Falcon wing rear doors with top glass, Navigation, Streaming radio, Internet connection, Spotify, Tune in, Caraoke, Tidal, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Autosteer beta, Navigate on Autopilot beta, Full Self-Driving Beta, Traffic light and stop sign control beta, Green light traffic chime, Summon beta, Forward collision warning, Lane departure avoidance, Emergency lane departure avoidance, Blind spot collision warning chime, Automatic emergency braking, Obstacle-aware acceleration, Keyless entry, Keyless go, Smart height adjustable air suspension, Alcantara headliner, Dark ash wood decor, Auto opening and closing front doors, Power rear doors, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Side view cameras, 360 parking sensors, Trailer hitch, LED headlights, LED Running lights, LED fog lights, 22 Onyx black Turbine alloy wheels. Dual AC induction motors mated to a 1-speed direct drive rated at a combined 443hp / 486lb-ft. 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. 100kWh battery with full charge range of up to 505 KM. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.