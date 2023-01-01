Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

42,307 KM

Details Features

$24,443

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

42,307KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBEXK3032252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA32252
  • Mileage 42,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

