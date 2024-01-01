Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

89,477 KM

$20,194

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$20,194

+ taxes & licensing

89,477KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE0K3046290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA46290
  • Mileage 89,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$20,194

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Toyota Corolla