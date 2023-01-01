Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

59,571 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9535156
  2. 9535156
  3. 9535156
  4. 9535156
  5. 9535156
  6. 9535156
  7. 9535156
  8. 9535156
  9. 9535156
  10. 9535156
  11. 9535156
  12. 9535156
  13. 9535156
  14. 9535156
  15. 9535156
  16. 9535156
  17. 9535156
  18. 9535156
  19. 9535156
  20. 9535156
  21. 9535156
  22. 9535156
  23. 9535156
  24. 9535156
  25. 9535156
  26. 9535156
  27. 9535156
  28. 9535156
  29. 9535156
  30. 9535156
  31. 9535156
  32. 9535156
  33. 9535156
  34. 9535156
  35. 9535156
  36. 9535156
  37. 9535156
  38. 9535156
  39. 9535156
  40. 9535156
  41. 9535156
  42. 9535156
  43. 9535156
  44. 9535156
  45. 9535156
  46. 9535156
  47. 9535156
  48. 9535156
  49. 9535156
  50. 9535156
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

59,571KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9535156
  • Stock #: V-69087
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3040068

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Corolla S - Clean Carfax. Comes with a long list of standard convenience and safety features. Plenty of room inside, especially in the back. Seats remain comfortable after hours of continuous driving. Comes with Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Forward Collision Warning / Heated Side Mirrors / Lane Departure Warning. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Block Heater;Keyless Entry;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Side Mirrors;Hill Start Assist;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 115,525 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 79,387 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 38,233 KM
$29,780 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory