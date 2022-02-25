Menu
2019 Toyota Mirai

120 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2019 Toyota Mirai

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

120KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8340174
  Stock #: 6341
  VIN: JTDBVRBD5KA007134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6341
  • Mileage 120 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell. This car was just registered in December of 2021 and only has 120 KM on it. Well equipped with Heated power SofTex front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. Hydrogen fuel cell powering an electric motor mated to a 1 speed direct drive rated at 151hp / 247lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment   Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

