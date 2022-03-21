$32,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2019 Toyota Mirai
Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8869184
- Stock #: 6434
- VIN: JTDBVRBD5KA006212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Elemental Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6434
- Mileage 700 KM
Vehicle Description
A Canadian, accident free Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell. Well equipped with Heated power SofTex front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wireless phone charger, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. Hydrogen fuel cell powering an electric motor mated to a 1 speed direct drive rated at 151hp / 247lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
