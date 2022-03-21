Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Mirai

700 KM

Details Description Features

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Mirai

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8869184
  2. 8869184
  3. 8869184
  4. 8869184
  5. 8869184
  6. 8869184
  7. 8869184
  8. 8869184
  9. 8869184
  10. 8869184
  11. 8869184
  12. 8869184
  13. 8869184
  14. 8869184
  15. 8869184
  16. 8869184
  17. 8869184
  18. 8869184
  19. 8869184
  20. 8869184
  21. 8869184
Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869184
  • Stock #: 6434
  • VIN: JTDBVRBD5KA006212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Elemental Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6434
  • Mileage 700 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell. Well equipped with Heated power SofTex front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wireless phone charger, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. Hydrogen fuel cell powering an electric motor mated to a 1 speed direct drive rated at 151hp / 247lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2007 Lexus LS 460 SW...
 156,300 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma V...
 33,000 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 27,200 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory