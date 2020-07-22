Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

17,900 KM

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

XLE Premium Package AWD

XLE Premium Package AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

17,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5643498
  Stock #: 5791
  VIN: 2t3r1rfv7kc002453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5791
  • Mileage 17,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD. Well equipped with Rav4 XLE Premium Package, Heated front SofTex leather seats, 8-way Power drivers seat with memory system, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Scout GPS link, Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 Audio plus, Entune app suite connect including Traffic incidents / Weather / Slacker / Yelp / Sports / Stocks / Fuel prices / NPR1, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, LiveXLive, Entune safety connect with automatic collision notification, Stolen vehicle locator, Emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select with 6 settings, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Leather wrapped shift knob, Power tailgate, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 19 Aluminum alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 203hp / 184lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

