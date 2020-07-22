+ taxes & licensing
A local Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD. Well equipped with Rav4 XLE Premium Package, Heated front SofTex leather seats, 8-way Power drivers seat with memory system, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Scout GPS link, Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 Audio plus, Entune app suite connect including Traffic incidents / Weather / Slacker / Yelp / Sports / Stocks / Fuel prices / NPR1, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, LiveXLive, Entune safety connect with automatic collision notification, Stolen vehicle locator, Emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select with 6 settings, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Leather wrapped shift knob, Power tailgate, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 19 Aluminum alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 203hp / 184lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
