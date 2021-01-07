Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

57,234 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / LIKE NEW

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530424
  • Stock #: X6943
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV3KW001656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour D-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X6943
  • Mileage 57,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? You won't want to miss this excellent value! Now more versatile than ever, this SUV is the perfect combination of maximum utility and proven off-road ability! Toyota prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: cruise control, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

RAV4 Hybrid LE Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 74,600 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 Base
 158,740 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,212 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory