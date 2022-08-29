Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

89,821 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid LE

Hybrid LE

Location

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

89,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9040063
  • Stock #: 22498A
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV6KW044064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,821 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Top features include cruise control, rain sensing wipers, lane departure warning, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

RAV4 Hybrid LE Grade

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

