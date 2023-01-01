Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

90,569 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9533509
  • Stock #: V-69976
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW065099

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,569 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / RAV4 LE TRIM / AWD / 2.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

