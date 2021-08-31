Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

26,100 KM

Details Description Features

$54,980

+ tax & licensing
$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 Manual 4x4 ARB Parts

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 Manual 4x4 ARB Parts

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

26,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7743987
  • Stock #: 6197
  • VIN: 5tfcz5an7kx170165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6197
  • Mileage 26,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab V6 Manual 4x4 ARB Lift. Well equipped with Heated front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Toyota sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Pre-collision system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Wireless phone charger, Power rear sliding window, All weather floor mats, Bed mat, Bed rail system with cleats, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, ARB Underbody 4 panel skid plates, ARB air locking rear differential with air compressor, ARB Old Man Emu 2 Suspension lift with BP51 Coilovers / Shocks and Rear Old Man Emu heavy duty leaf springs, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 278hp / 265lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

