2019 Toyota Tacoma

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab V6 Manual 4x4 ARB Lift. Well equipped with Heated front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Toyota sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Pre-collision system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Wireless phone charger, Power rear sliding window, All weather floor mats, Bed mat, Bed rail system with cleats, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, ARB Underbody 4 panel skid plates, ARB air locking rear differential with air compressor, ARB Old Man Emu 2 Suspension lift with BP51 Coilovers / Shocks and Rear Old Man Emu heavy duty leaf springs, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 278hp / 265lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com
