$59,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,987
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Toyota Tundra
2019 Toyota Tundra
4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$59,987
+ taxes & licensing
59,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271435
- Stock #: FO9093A
- VIN: 5TFAY5F11KX816235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,078 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9