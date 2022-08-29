2019 Volkswagen Golf

$23,796 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 6 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288436

9288436 Stock #: 26UADA08182

26UADA08182 VIN: 3VWW57AU0KM008182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UADA08182

Mileage 112,671 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.