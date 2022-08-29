Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

112,671 KM

Details Features

$23,796

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,796

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$23,796

+ taxes & licensing

112,671KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288436
  • Stock #: 26UADA08182
  • VIN: 3VWW57AU0KM008182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UADA08182
  • Mileage 112,671 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2022 Hyundai KONA 2....
 8,833 KM
$34,895 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX
 82,268 KM
$20,899 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 29,852 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory